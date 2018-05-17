$25.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce sales of $25.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.12 billion and the lowest is $25.25 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $20.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $108.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.96 billion to $110.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $128.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $125.78 billion to $131.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,084.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,081.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,094.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

