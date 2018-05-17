23,611 Shares in Paychex (PAYX) Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.99 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

