2,339 Shares in SL Green Realty (SLG) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 105,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 204,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,145 shares during the period.

In other SL Green Realty news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.10). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, SL Green held interests in 121 Manhattan buildings totaling 50.0 million square feet.

