23,004 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 178,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 105,946 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 142,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, General Counsel Laura Accurso sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $198,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $195,610.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roitman purchased 35,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,229.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $891,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $574.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.47). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $124.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. equities research analysts predict that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLRE shares. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenlight Capital Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

