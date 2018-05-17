22,445 Shares in Van Kampen High Income Trust (VLT) Purchased by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Van Kampen High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Van Kampen High Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Van Kampen High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Van Kampen High Income Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PT Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Van Kampen High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLT opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Van Kampen High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

