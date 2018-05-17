21st Century Fox (FOXA) Stake Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 972,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067,761 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in 21st Century Fox were worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

21st Century Fox opened at $38.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05. 21st Century Fox has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that 21st Century Fox will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 21st Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21st Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

21st Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

