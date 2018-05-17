2,024 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $990,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson purchased 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,047.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,149 shares of company stock worth $8,062,776. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.86 and a 52 week high of $118.84.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

