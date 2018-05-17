$2.29 EPS Expected for Adient (ADNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Adient reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Adient had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Adient traded up $0.64, hitting $57.20, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 325,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other Adient news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,257.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 57.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,251,000 after buying an additional 3,394,306 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,268,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,346,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 9.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,962,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,268,000 after buying an additional 172,385 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,901,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after buying an additional 581,145 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.