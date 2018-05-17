$2.15 EPS Expected for Hospital Co. of America (HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Hospital Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Hospital Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospital Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $8.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hospital Co. of America.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. Hospital Co. of America had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a net margin of 5.96%. Hospital Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospital Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Hospital Co. of America from $9.26 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospital Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.95.

Shares of HCA opened at $102.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. Hospital Co. of America has a 1 year low of $101.22 and a 1 year high of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other Hospital Co. of America news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 28,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,655.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 389,855 shares in the company, valued at $39,402,644.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $5,052,547.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 100,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Hospital Co. of America Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

