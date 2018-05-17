1st Source (SRCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. 1st Source reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $74.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In related news, Director Allison N. Egidi sold 8,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $443,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,146.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 29.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Source traded up $0.53, reaching $53.79, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,925. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

