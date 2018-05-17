174,616 Shares in Kapstone (KS) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Kapstone (NYSE:KS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,000. Kapstone makes up about 0.2% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.18% of Kapstone as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kapstone by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kapstone by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kapstone by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kapstone by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kapstone by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kapstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kapstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kapstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kapstone in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kapstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kapstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of KS stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. Kapstone has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Kapstone (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $799.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.80 million. Kapstone had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Kapstone’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kapstone will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Kapstone Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

