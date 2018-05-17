1,737 Shares in Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,271,495.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,418 shares in the company, valued at $11,520,859.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $700,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,521.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,898 shares of company stock worth $20,997,769 over the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

