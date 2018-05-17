172,513 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Purchased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 172,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $146,143,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $3,233,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking opened at $2,074.59 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,066.80 and a twelve month high of $2,082.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Booking to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,165.45.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,190.01, for a total value of $646,052.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,469 shares of company stock worth $9,705,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

