1,435 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.20 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

