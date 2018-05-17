$142.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) will report $142.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shell Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.40 million. Shell Midstream Partners reported sales of $86.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $579.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.80 million to $669.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $793.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $483.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shell Midstream Partners.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 300.60% and a net margin of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

