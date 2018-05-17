11,503 Shares in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 334,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 276,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 191,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Darling Ingredients opened at $17.67 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.41. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.83 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

