1,137,371 Shares in Ciena (CIEN) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,137,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,962,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,477,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after buying an additional 2,011,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,110,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,035,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,734,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ciena from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $46,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $63,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,427 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

