$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. UBS started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 58,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $5,263,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $142,881.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,522 shares of company stock worth $6,088,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 140.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand opened at $88.50 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $88.79 and a 12-month high of $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

