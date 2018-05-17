$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. UBS started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 58,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $5,263,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $142,881.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,522 shares of company stock worth $6,088,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 140.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand opened at $88.50 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $88.79 and a 12-month high of $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply