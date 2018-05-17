$1.54 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Spirit AeroSystems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit AeroSystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

In other news, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $100,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Wright purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,174.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

