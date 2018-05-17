$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.33 to $66.06 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after buying an additional 96,618 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $113.59.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

