$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (MCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Crimmins sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $49,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $1,019,108.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,254 shares of company stock valued at $15,693,424. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2,358.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s opened at $172.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $170.67 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

