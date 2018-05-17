-$0.84 EPS Expected for Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.76). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($3.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Menlo Therapeutics.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Menlo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics opened at $9.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNLO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,185,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,777,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,329,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.