$0.76 EPS Expected for The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Andersons’ earnings. The Andersons posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Andersons will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Andersons.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The Andersons had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Andersons from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut The Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised The Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other The Andersons news, VP Naran Uchur Burchinow sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $79,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,319.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,430. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 50.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at $330,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

