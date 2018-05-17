$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (LKQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. LKQ posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). LKQ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.09, hitting $30.53, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,202,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. LKQ has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $298,239.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $33,299.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 410,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,477,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $7,590,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.