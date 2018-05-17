-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.37). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,504,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 311.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 69,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.17, reaching $16.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 418,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,278. The company has a market capitalization of $341.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a current ratio of 12.06.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.