$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opus Bank (OPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.45. Opus Bank reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray downgraded Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Opus Bank traded up $0.20, hitting $29.15, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $985.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.94. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Opus Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 2nd. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,427,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

