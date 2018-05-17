$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opus Bank (OPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.45. Opus Bank reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray downgraded Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Opus Bank traded up $0.20, hitting $29.15, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $985.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.94. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Opus Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 2nd. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,427,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

