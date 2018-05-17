$0.34 EPS Expected for Shutterstock (SSTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. Shutterstock reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shutterstock to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

SSTK stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,939,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,485,000 after acquiring an additional 217,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 572,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Shutterstock by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 276,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shutterstock by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 99,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

