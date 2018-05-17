-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cellect Biotechnology’s earnings. Cellect Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellect Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cellect Biotechnology.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellect Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 243,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Cellect Biotechnology makes up approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.48% of Cellect Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOP stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 4.61. Cellect Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

