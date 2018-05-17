$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppFolio (APPF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $888,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457 shares in the company, valued at $20,299.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,400 over the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. AXA bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio traded down $0.05, reaching $58.25, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,689. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 0.60.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

