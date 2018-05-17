$0.09 EPS Expected for News Co. (NWSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for News’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. News reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that News will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for News.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of News in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NWSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,051. News has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in News by 3,971.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in News by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

