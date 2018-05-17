$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Israel Chemicals (ICL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings. Israel Chemicals posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Israel Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Israel Chemicals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 4,878,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 876,965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 78,324 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 904,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,187,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 532,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.00. Israel Chemicals has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

