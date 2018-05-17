-$0.08 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.00. Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Capital One reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $87,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,396.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 116,385 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip traded up $2.05, hitting $48.50, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 688,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,139. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 186.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.