Zynga (ZNGA) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Zynga to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga 4.77% 2.57% 2.17% Zynga Competitors -19.68% -71.70% -5.71%

Zynga has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zynga and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 4 8 0 2.54 Zynga Competitors 325 1563 2257 75 2.49

Zynga currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 3.18%. Given Zynga’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynga is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynga and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $861.39 million $26.63 million 135.33 Zynga Competitors $930.33 million $43.66 million 18.83

Zynga’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zynga beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

