Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,068 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $1,995,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 14.6% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 89,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,028 shares in the company, valued at $639,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Allison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $637,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $3,065,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $94.79 and a twelve month high of $94.79.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

