Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Textron (TXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,737,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 745,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 158,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $9,976,842.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at $45,087,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $738,460.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at $44,050,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,225 shares of company stock worth $15,754,504. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Textron opened at $65.39 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. Textron has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.27%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

