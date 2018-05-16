Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dentsply Sirona were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,011,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $593,238,000 after buying an additional 4,831,112 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,417,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,492,000 after buying an additional 2,281,200 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after buying an additional 1,844,190 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona during the 4th quarter valued at $60,449,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 22,502.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,348,000 after buying an additional 852,168 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dentsply Sirona has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,004.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Dentsply Sirona has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $956.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.20 million. Dentsply Sirona had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Dentsply Sirona’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Dentsply Sirona Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

