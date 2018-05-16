Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Aramark (ARMK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,631,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark opened at $38.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Aramark has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.