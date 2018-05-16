Zoetis (ZTS) Stake Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 429.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $3,034,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,829 shares of company stock worth $9,626,877 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

