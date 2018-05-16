Zippie Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Zippie has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.32 million worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded flat against the dollar. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004039 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000855 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00741527 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00056176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00148887 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089567 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

