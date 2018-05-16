Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 26.8% This Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $349.81 or 0.04219710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Mercatox, Exmo and Bitlish. Zcash has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $306.93 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00711677 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00279840 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00336332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00180592 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008153 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00095201 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00091601 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 3,931,156 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bit-Z, The Rock Trading, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Mercatox, Coinrail, Allcoin, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bitlish, OTCBTC, Braziliex, Exmo, WEX, Coinroom, Bithumb, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Huobi, C2CX, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, BCEX, Binance, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Abucoins, Crex24, Ovis, CEX.IO, Lbank, BX Thailand, Gate.io, GOPAX, Cryptohub, Qryptos, BigONE, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

