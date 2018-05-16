Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2018 Earnings (ONCYF)

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCMKTS:ONCYF) – Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

ONCYF stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCMKTS:ONCYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

