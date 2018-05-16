Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDHL. ValuEngine lowered RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on RedHill Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma opened at $7.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 114.27% and a negative net margin of 726.64%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, and in-licensed/acquired drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company commercializes three gastrointestinal products in the United States, such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and acute enterocolitis and duodenal ulcers; EnteraGam, a prescription medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools; and Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg, a prescription proton pump inhibitor drug product indicated for adults for the treatment of GERD, risk reduction of NSAID-associated gastric ulcer, Helicobacter pylori eradication to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence, and for pathological hypersecretory conditions.

