Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMCAF) to “Buy”

DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

OTCMKTS DMCAF opened at $0.43 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein with a focus on acute vascular diseases, such as acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

