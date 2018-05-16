Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Choice Hotels (CHH) to Buy

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels Int’l. is one of the largest hotel franchise companies in the world with hotels, inns, all-suite hotels and resorts open and under development in countries across the globe under the brand names Comfort, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Rodeway Inn, Econo Lodge and MainStay Suites. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Choice Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Choice Hotels opened at $79.35 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Choice Hotels has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Choice Hotels had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 74.98%. The company had revenue of $209.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels news, insider Scott E. Oaksmith sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $834,399.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $254,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,823 over the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 441,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,158,000 after acquiring an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $26,122,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $12,020,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

