Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Buy

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of CM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.20. 182,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $90.67 and a 12-month high of $91.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.57%. research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 911,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

