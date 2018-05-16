Zacks Investment Research Lowers PetIQ (PETQ) to Sell

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

PETQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of PetIQ opened at $19.34 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $460.09 million and a PE ratio of 49.59.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $136,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $524,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 935,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 158,786 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 508,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 192,548 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 241,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 352,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

