Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Armstrong World expects net sales to grow 5-7% aided by a modest upturn in volume and average unit value (AUV) improvement. The company's EPS guidance is at $3.60-$3.82, reflecting a 19-27% growth year over year. Results will be supported by price increases, strong repair and remodel activity along with the continuation of positive new building construction activity. Productivity improvements in plants and focus on restructuring activities will aid the bottom line. Also, continued sales leverage and capital investments at Tectum will fortify its Architectural Specialty business. Moreover, investment in new products will drive Armstrong World’s growth. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed the industry. However, startup challenges will remain headwind for the expected double-digit EBITDA growth in 2018. Also, geopolitical uncertainty in the EMEA region remains a headwind.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.38.

Armstrong World Industries opened at $58.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

