Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altria (MO) to Sell

Altria (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Stern government regulations combined with increased health consciousness has been taking a toll on cigarette sales. This has long been hurting Altria’s smokeable segment performance. Notably domestic cigarette shipment volumes fell 4.2% year over year during first-quarter 2018, wherein total cigarette retail share declined to 50.3%. Moreover, the FDA’s proposition to lower nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive or minimally addictive levels is feared to further mar volumes in this category. These factors have weighed upon the company stock, which has declined in the past six months. On the flip side, Altria has been progressing well with its reduced risk products. This fueled its smokeless product revenue in the first quarter, wherein earnings kept its stellar year-over-year growth trend intact. Driven by such positives and gains from lower taxes, management provided a favorable earnings view for 2018.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Altria in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Altria in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Shares of Altria opened at $54.52 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Altria had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Altria will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark Newman bought 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.19 per share, with a total value of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

