Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Adecco Group (AHEXY) to Strong Sell

The Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get The Adecco Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AHEXY. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of The Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

The Adecco Group opened at $31.71 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

The Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. The Adecco Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 22.19%. equities analysts forecast that The Adecco Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial sectors under the Adecco brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Adecco Group (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.