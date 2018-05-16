Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.15. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

